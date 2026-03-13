‘41 tiger deaths in Maharashtra last year’: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik informs House

The forest minister informed the House that surveillance of suspicious activities is maintained by installing camera traps in tiger corridors, water bodies, and other critical locations. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government informed the Legislative Council on Friday that 166 tiger deaths were recorded in the country last year, of which 41 occurred in the state.

The information was shared in reply to Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe, among others, who had asked what steps were taken by the Maharashtra government to curb tiger deaths.

In his written reply, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik stated that on January 7, 2026, a tiger cub was found dead, and preliminary investigations suggested the death was caused by a fight among tigers. Similarly, another decomposed carcass of a tiger cub was found. Prima facie, that death appeared to be due to natural causes, the minister added.