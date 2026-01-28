Over 4,000 applications received for 2,296 seats in BMC’s non-state-board schools

As the number of applications exceeds the available seats, allotment will be done through a lottery system.

BMC education department increased intake capacity at five schools.Most applications are for nursery admissions, the entry-level stage in the pre-primary section. (Credit: Unsplash/Representational)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Mumbai Public Schools (MPS) offering non-state-board curricula such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and others received 4,047 applications for 2,296 seats across 22 MPS schools.

Most applications are for nursery admissions, the entry-level stage in the pre-primary section. This year, seats are also available in Junior KG, Senior KG and Class I after the BMC education department increased intake capacity at five schools. As a result, the number of available seats has risen from 1,242 last year.

Explaining the increase in capacity, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education) Prachi Jambhekar said, “We have got overwhelming response for admissions. Children from all sections of society are seeking admission in BMC school, which is a good start for all inclusive education. As per the availability of space we are trying to accommodate more children by adding more sections. Free and quality education is our motto for all our schools.”

As the number of applications exceeds the available seats, allotment will be done through a lottery system. After scrutiny of applications, a list of eligible candidates will be published on January 30. The lottery will be conducted between February 3 and 7, and the final list of selected candidates will be released on February 9. Admission formalities will be carried out at the respective schools between February 11 and 28. The academic year will begin in April 2026.

Traditionally, civic schools have offered the Maharashtra State Board curriculum. However, after the rebranding of BMC schools as Mumbai Public Schools in 2020, the civic body introduced non-state-board curricula, beginning with one school each offering CBSE and ICSE.

Subsequently, the BMC expanded the initiative to more schools. This year, a total of 22 MPS schools are offering non-state-board curricula. Of these, 19 offer CBSE, while one school each offers ICSE, International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge curriculum

