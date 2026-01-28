Over 4,000 applications received for 2,296 seats in BMC’s non-state-board schools

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Mumbai Public Schools (MPS) offering non-state-board curricula such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and others received 4,047 applications for 2,296 seats across 22 MPS schools.

Most applications are for nursery admissions, the entry-level stage in the pre-primary section. This year, seats are also available in Junior KG, Senior KG and Class I after the BMC education department increased intake capacity at five schools. As a result, the number of available seats has risen from 1,242 last year.

Explaining the increase in capacity, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education) Prachi Jambhekar said, “We have got overwhelming response for admissions. Children from all sections of society are seeking admission in BMC school, which is a good start for all inclusive education. As per the availability of space we are trying to accommodate more children by adding more sections. Free and quality education is our motto for all our schools.”