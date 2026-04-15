400-tonne crane topples in Bandra Kurla Complex, snarls early morning commute

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The early morning rush in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was thrown off track on Tuesday after a 400-tonne crane involved in Metro Line 2B construction toppled, forcing authorities to shut a key arterial stretch near the Asian Heart Institute from 4:30 am.
Office-goers heading into the city’s prime business district faced delays as traffic was diverted and bottlenecks built up in surrounding areas.
According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the incident occurred during overnight work to place a precast beam along the Mandale–DN Nagar Metro Line 2B corridor. A mechanical failure in one of the crane’s lifting booms caused the load—estimated to be extremely heavy—to shift abruptly.
Basavraj M Bhadragond, director (projects) for metros at MMRDA, said the beam was suspended midair when the primary boom failed, transferring the entire load onto a secondary boom. “Unable to withstand the sudden pressure, the crane lost balance and toppled,” he said.
Officials attributed the mishap partly to space constraints at the site, which is flanked by ongoing work on the BKC bullet train station on one side and existing buildings on the other. The viaduct segment under construction pertains to the IL&FS station, with J Kumar as the contractor.
In a statement, MMRDA confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported. “During ongoing construction work of Metro Line 2B at BKC, a mechanical failure caused a 400-tonne mobile crane, which was lifting a precast beam, to topple near the Asian Heart Hospital junction,” the authority said.
To remove the wreckage and restore traffic, a 600-tonne crane has been mobilised to lift the fallen equipment. Authorities said efforts were underway on a war footing to reopen the stretch and ease congestion in the business district. The situation on ground indicated it would take till at least till evening to clear the block.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram