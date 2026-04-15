400-tonne crane topples in Bandra Kurla Complex, snarls early morning commute

A mechanical failure in one of the crane’s lifting booms caused the load—estimated to be extremely heavy—to shift abruptly. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

The early morning rush in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was thrown off track on Tuesday after a 400-tonne crane involved in Metro Line 2B construction toppled, forcing authorities to shut a key arterial stretch near the Asian Heart Institute from 4:30 am.

Office-goers heading into the city’s prime business district faced delays as traffic was diverted and bottlenecks built up in surrounding areas.

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the incident occurred during overnight work to place a precast beam along the Mandale–DN Nagar Metro Line 2B corridor. A mechanical failure in one of the crane’s lifting booms caused the load—estimated to be extremely heavy—to shift abruptly.