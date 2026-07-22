400 cops, 5-hour raid, one village: How Maharashtra cops zeroed in on illegal arms hub in MP

Moulds, raw materials and equipment allegedly used to manufacture firearms were also seized from Umarti village (Express photo)

Stepping up their action against the illegal arms network, codenamed ‘Operation Combing’, more than 400 policemen from Maharashtra stormed Umarti village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh and launched a five-hour raid in one of the biggest coordinated anti-arms operations undertaken by the state police.

During the raid in Umarti village, the cops searched 45 houses of the suspects linked to illegal arms manufacturing, questioned 20 people and detained 12 for verification. Of the 20, 12 persons were released later with notices, police said.

Umar village, about a kilometre from the Maharashtra border, has long figured on the radar of Maharashtra Police as a suspected hub for the manufacture and supply of country-made weapons used in crimes across north of the state.