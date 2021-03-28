Mumbai: At 40.9 degree C, Mumbai sees hottest day this season

The weather bureau said that the rise in temperatures was due to the heat wave conditions prevailing over the Konkan region and will continue during the next 24 hours. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

Mumbai recorded its hottest day of this season on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) automatic weather station in Santacruz recording a maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius, which is 7.7 degrees above normal. The IMD had issued an yellow alert, with a warning of heat wave conditions in some parts of Mumbai till Saturday.

The weather bureau said that the rise in temperatures was due to the heat wave conditions prevailing over the Konkan region and will continue during the next 24 hours. Thereafter they forecast a gradual reduction in maximum temperatures over the coast.

Apart from being the hottest day for the season, it was also the third-highest recorded for March over the last decade. At 40.9 degrees Celsius, Saturday’s maximum temperature was one degree less than the all-time highest maximum temperature recorded for March, which was 41.7 degrees Celsius.

In the past 10 years, the maximum temperature in Mumbai has crossed 40 degrees Celsius at least five times, in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

For a coastal weather station like Mumbai, a heat wave condition is declared when the maximum temperature departure is 4.5 degrees Celsius or more from normal, provided the actual maximum temperature is 37 degrees Celsius or more. For heat wave to be declared, the criteria should be met at least in two stations in a Meteorological sub-division (for Mumbai, Colaba and Santacruz weather observatories) for at least two consecutive days. The heat wave is then declared on the second day.

The maximum temperature recorded at IMD’s Colaba observatory was also above normal at 38 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees above normal. The relative humidity recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories was 46 per cent and 24 per cent respectively.

Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist at IMD Mumbai, said that winds are coming from Rajasthan, which is hot and dry. “These are northeasterly winds and because of the subsidence of hot air, the temperature rises,” Bhute said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures recorded by the IMD’s Colaba observatory was 25 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal, while the Santacruz observatory recorded minimum temperature at 22.2 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal.

The IMD has predicted that temperatures will continue to rise for next three days.

The last one week saw Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri reeling under high temperatures. Some districts where temperatures were high on Saturday are: Malegaon (39.8 degree Celsius), Pune (38.1 degree Celsius), Nashik (38.2 degree Celsius), Pune (38 degree Celsius), Nashik (38.2 degree Celsius), Parbhani (39.5 degree Celsius), Jalna (38 degree Celsius) and Aurangabad (38.2 degree Celsius), among others.