Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

4 years later, master plan to develop MU’s Kalina campus not yet ready

As per information procured by activist Anil Galgali through RTI, the work to prepare a master plan for varsity's development was commissioned to a Delhi-based agency by the MMRDA in 2019.

A fixed payment was also given.
FOUR YEARS have passed since Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had been appointed to help develop Mumbai University’s Kalina campus. However, the master plan is still not ready, even as a third agency appointed to prepare the master plan has been paid the fixed amount.

But the master plan is still under preparation.

“The Delhi-based consultant, appointed to prepare the master plan, has so far received Rs 4,96,000 as payment fixed for the task. But the MMRDA does not have a copy of the master plan to share. Nearly 40 months have passed since the appointment of this consultant to prepare the master plan and yet it is not ready,” Galgali said. Questioning the delay, he has sought an inquiry against the consultant.

The Mumbai University’s Vidyanagari campus in Kalina, spread over 220 acres, has developed on its own until now. However, an ambitious plan was announced a few years ago to redevelop this campus with proper planning.

Even as the campus is under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), MMRDA was appointed to help the university with its master plan via a government resolution issued in 2018. In 2019, the MMRDA appointed a Delhi-based consulting agency to prepare the master plan for development.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 05:25 IST
