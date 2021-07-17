4-year-old lured with ice cream, raped; man held

The police said the incident had taken place earlier this week when the victim was playing near her house.

A 28-YEAR-OLD MAN has been arrested by Saki Naka police for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. The police said the accused had taken the victim to a secluded place on the pretext of giving her an ice cream and allegedly committed the crime.

The police said the incident had taken place earlier this week when the victim was playing near her house. The two stay in the same locality in the western suburbs. The accused, who owns a stall nearby, took the girl along with him after noticing her playing alone.

Senior Inspector Balwant Deshmukh of the Saki Naka police station said, “As the victim was familiar with the accused, she went with him.”

After the accused left the victim near her home, her mother eventually noticed that she was bleeding from her private organs. The mother then approached the police that rushed her to hospital.

“Her medical examination reports confirmed that she was sexually assaulted,” said an officer.

As soon as the girl identified the accused, a team was sent and the accused was picked up from his residence. Subsequently, he was placed under arrest. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of rape of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.