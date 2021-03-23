4 wards recorded over 1000 Covid-19 cases in 7 days : BMC

The BMC’s war room dashboard data shows the city now has 23,448 active cases, of which 71 per cent are asymptomatic, 27 per cent symptomatic and 2 per cent are critical. (File)

At least four wards covering high-density areas – Andheri west and east, Borivali and Mulund – in the city have recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus cases between March 14 and 21.

According to the data available with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), over 17,000 new cases were reported in this period, of which, 5,046 new cases were reported from the four wards of K/west (Andheri) and east (Andheri east), T (Mulund) and R/Central (Borivali).

K/west ward recorded 1,643 new cases of Covid-19, followed by K/east at 1,180 cases. K/west also has the highest active cases in the city, at 2,285, with 82 buildings sealed. A total of 316 buildings and 4,921 floors across the city are sealed. After Mulund (793), K/west has the second-highest sealed floors, at 738. Among the 24 wards in the city, only Ward B (Dongri) recorded less than 100 new cases in the seven days, at 62.

In the past three days, Mumbai has reported over 10,000 cases, higher than the outbreak’s peak last year. For the third consecutive day, the city recorded over 3,000 new cases. On Tuesday, 3,512 new cases were recorded, along with eight fatalities.

The civic body is eyeing to vaccinate 45 lakh people in the next 45 days. The BMC’s war room dashboard data shows the city now has 23,448 active cases, of which 71 per cent are asymptomatic, 27 per cent symptomatic and 2 per cent are critical.

With higher asymptomatic cases in the city, the BMC has set a target of increasing testing from the current 25,000 to 50,000 daily.

Civic officials said 90 per cent of the cases reported this year were from high-rises/residential buildings. Ward officers have increased testing in areas with more cases of Covid-19 and all high-risk contacts of Covid-positive patients are tested on the seventh day.