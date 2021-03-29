Mumbai: 4 family members dead in Palghar fire

The deceased were identified as Gangubai Mole (78), her daughter in law Dwarka Ananta Mole (46), Dwarka’s daughter Pallavi Mole (15) and son Krishna Mole (10).

Four members of a family, including two minors, died in a fire that broke out in their store due to a short-circuit in Mokhada town, Palghar district, early Monday. Police registered a case of accidental death.

According to the police, the incident took place in a chawl around 2.30 am in Bhramanpada village. The family owned a general store and had made two small rooms behind it, where they lived.

The deceased were identified as Gangubai Mole (78), her daughter in law Dwarka Ananta Mole (46), Dwarka’s daughter Pallavi Mole (15) and son Krishna Mole (10).

“The fire is suspected to have broken out from the faulty fridge connection. The fridge was giving them problems for a few days,” said a police officer.

“The four who died were sleeping in one room while Dwarka’s husband, a 17-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old daughter were sleeping in an adjacent room. Dwarka’s husband managed to save his children and himself, but the fire spread quickly and he could not save the rest of his family,” added the police officer.

“As of now we do not see any negligence. We have registered a case of accidental death and are probing further,” said Assistant Police Inspector Satish Gawai of Mokhada police station.