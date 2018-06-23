Family of 4 commit suicide in Mumbai over financial woes

Maharashtra: A family of four committed suicide. Maharashtra: A family of four committed suicide.

Four members of a family allegedly committed suicide Saturday by consuming insecticide at their house in the Government Colony in suburban Bandra, police said. The incident came to light on Saturday afternoon and police said that the family might have committed suicide some time after midnight.

The family lived in Building no.2 in the Government Colony in Bandra (east) and a suicide note recovered from the house mentioned that they were taking this step due to financial woes, said Rajendra Patil, Senior Inspector, Kherwadi police station.

Patil identified the deceased as Rajesh Bhingare (45), wife Ashwini (40) and sons Tushar (23) and Gaurang (19). “Neighbours informed the police who rushed to the spot and then sent all the four to Sion Hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. They had consumed insecticide,” Patil said.

On Friday, three members of a family had allegedly committed suicide, reportedly due to depression over their daughter’s death, in Machchimar Nagar in south Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area.

