4 metro security guards murder minor boy suspecting him to be thief, held

Four security guards deployed at a Metro construction site have been booked and arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy

Four security guards deployed at a Metro construction site have been booked and arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was assaulted by them on suspicion of being a thief in Powai, late night Tuesday. The Powai police Wednesday registered a case of murder based on the autopsy report and arrest the four guards.

According to the Powai police the incident was reported to them early on Wednesday by the authorities at Rajawadi hospital where the autopsy was conducted. The deceased Aniket Bansode, 17, was a resident of Tiwari compound, Milind nagar on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road in Powai.

The police said that the four security guards of Metro spotted Bansode stealing a steel pipe from a Metro panel and started hitting him with iron rod and bamboo sticks. Bansode managed to escape from the spot and rushed home where he fell unconscious.



Seeing his condition, his mother Ratna Bansode rushed him to Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead before admission. “We registered a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC and started investigating the case.

Within five hours we found out from our police network and technical evidence that four security guards bashed him up with iron rods and bamboo sticks. We arrested all four of them. We will produce them before a magistrate court on Thursday,” said Aaburao Sonavane, senior inspector of Powai police station.

The arrested accused are Umesh Parab, 38, Sujatali Naushadali, 26, Sachin Mandavkar, 38, Sandip Jadhav, 30.

When contacted, a senior official from MMRDA said, “I am aware of the incident. A criminal case has been registered. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is looking after metro work.



They have hired a civil contractor who in turn has hired a private security service, who hired the guards. The DMRC will take appropriate action based on the police findings.”