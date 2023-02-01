4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district

Four people were killed in an accident that took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Tuesday after their car hit a luxury bus near Charoti Naka in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. This spot saw two other accidents last year, including the one that led to the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on September 4.

The deceased, including the driver, hailed from Surat and were headed to Mumbai to attend a family function, the police said.

According to the police, the car was headed to Mumbai from Gujarat at around 3.30 am on Tuesday. As the vehicle reached the famous Mahalaxmi temple, the driver is believed to have switched lanes and ended up hitting a luxury car, the police said. All occupants of the car, including the driver, were killed in the impact.

The driver was identified as Mohammad Hafeez (31) while the family included Ismail Derai (42), Aisha Collector (57) and Ibrahim Dawood (60) as per Kasa police. Apart from the deceased, around four people, including the driver of the luxury bus, sustained minor injuries after the windshield of the bus crashed due to the impact.