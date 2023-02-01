scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district

The accident took place near Charoti Naka, a spot that saw two accidents last year, including the one that led to the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry

Mumbai Ahmedabad highway accidentThe deceased, including the driver, hailed from Surat and were headed to Mumbai to attend a family function, the police said.(File)
Listen to this article
4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Four people were killed in an accident that took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Tuesday after their car hit a luxury bus near Charoti Naka in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. This spot saw two other accidents last year, including the one that led to the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on September 4.

The deceased, including the driver, hailed from Surat and were headed to Mumbai to attend a family function, the police said.

According to the police, the car was headed to Mumbai from Gujarat at around 3.30 am on Tuesday. As the vehicle reached the famous Mahalaxmi temple, the driver is believed to have switched lanes and ended up hitting a luxury car, the police said. All occupants of the car, including the driver, were killed in the impact.

More from Mumbai

The driver was identified as Mohammad Hafeez (31) while the family included Ismail Derai (42), Aisha Collector (57) and Ibrahim Dawood (60) as per Kasa police. Apart from the deceased, around four people, including the driver of the luxury bus, sustained minor injuries after the windshield of the bus crashed due to the impact.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 11:34 IST
Next Story

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal jumps out of seat to applaud Kiku Sharda’s joke on Kapil Sharma Show, watch promo

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | We explain what Nirmala Sitharaman announces today as she speaks
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close