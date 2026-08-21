4 in 10 voters missed in 25 Maharashtra seats. Every one of them is a city seat

The pattern, therefore, cuts across income groups and neighbourhood types, from dense informal settlements to high-rise and middle-class areas. (File)

In Maharashtra’s 25 of 288 Assembly constituencies, all of which are urban, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms of over 40 per cent voters could not be collected – their names would not find place in the draft roll that would be published on August 31.

An analysis of constituency-wise data accessed by The Indian Express has found that of the 25, 17 are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, seven in Pune and one in Nagpur.

These 25 constituencies have 1.10 crore electors, of whom 48.17 lakh, or 43.7 per cent, could not be traced.

This account for nearly a quarter of all uncollected forms in the state.

Statewide, forms of 2.07 crore of Maharashtra’s 9.78 crore electors, or 21.16 per cent, could not be collected. Those voters are liable to be left out of the draft roll and will then have to file a claim to get their names back on it.