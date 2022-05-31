scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
4 held in ’93 serial blasts case sent to judicial custody

The four, who were declared absconding, were arrested by Gujarat ATS earlier this month and were brought to Mumbai last week, and the CBI had sought their custody to investigate their role in the 1993 blasts. The serial blasts killed 257 people and injured 700.

Written by Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 31, 2022 3:47:59 am
The CBI had sought their custody for another two weeks. However, the court sent them to judicial custody, rejecting the CBI plea.

Four accused arrested in the  serial blasts case were sent to judicial custody till June 13 by a special court.

The arrested accused — Abu Bakar, Sayyed Qureshi, Mohammed Shoeb Qureshi and Mohammed Yusuf Ismail Shaikh — were produced before the court on Monday afternoon. The CBI had sought their custody for another two weeks. However, the court sent them to judicial custody, rejecting the CBI plea.

