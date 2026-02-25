4 held for posing as Lawrence gang members, demanding Rs 30L from jeweller

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandip Jadhav of Zone 11 said the accused had travelled from their native place to collect the ransom on the direction of the main accused. (File Photo)

Borivali police arrested four members of a gang that allegedly threatened a city based jeweller and demanded Rs 30 lakh while posing as associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police said the main accused, who allegedly used international numbers to send WhatsApp messages threatening to kill the jeweller if the ransom was not paid, was still absconding.

According to investigators, at least three jewellers in Vile Parle East, DN Nagar in Andheri and Borivali were targeted over the past few days.

The arrested accused were identified as Riyazuddin Mohammad Bashir, 29, Mohammad Faiyaz Mohammad Qayyum Mansuri alias Saddam, 27, Mohammad Ashraful Qadri Mohammad Hasim Ansari, 36, and Mohammad Arbaaz Ansari Mohammad Izhar Ansari, 27. All are residents of Wasseypur in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand and were allegedly acting on the instructions of the main accused. A police team has left for Dhanbad to trace the mastermind.