4 held,3 women rescued from prostitution ring

Four persons were arrested by Mumbai Police Western Region Special Squad on Saturday morning for allegedly running a prostitution racket. The police also rescued three women,two Russians and an Indian,allegedly used by the accused to solicit clients.

The suspects were identified as Parmeshwar Mandal (33) alias Raju Pudina,Kailash Sav (30),Shetlal Mandal (27) and Kishor Mandal (27). Raju was believed to be the mastermind of the racket.

Officers said based on information that women were being brought to Juhu to solicit clients,teams were formed and a decoy was prepared. We told the decoy to speak to Raju. We laid a trap outside Ajanta Hotel on Juhu-Tara Road at 3.30 am. At 4.45 am,a Santro and a Hyundai i10 pulled over and Raju got off one. The women were in the other car. As soon as a deal was struck with the decoy,Raju was arrested. We arrested the others who were part of the racket, said Assistant Inspector of Police Manish Awale. Police said they recovered Rs 72,000 from the accused.

We are also probing possibility of others being involved, he added. The accused have been booked under Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). They will be presented in court. Our investigations are on, said Awale.

