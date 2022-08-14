scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

4 disguised as policemen rob Oman national of Rs 1.56 lakh

The victim has been identified as Abdulla Alblushi. Alblushi had come to Mumbai on August 10 for the treatment of his parents and had stepped down for a walk with his wife on Friday when the incident took place.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 14, 2022 12:42:36 am
Police are trying to trace the culprits through the CCTV footage and have also written to the regional transport office seeking information about the vehicle. (Representational/File)

A 41-year-old Oman national was robbed of Rs 1.56 lakh by four people in the guise of policemen. The victim has been identified as Abdulla Alblushi. Alblushi had come to Mumbai on August 10 for the treatment of his parents and had stepped down for a walk with his wife on Friday when the incident took place.

An officer from Colaba police station said, “They are staying in the Gulf hotel at Colaba and while they were walking, a car came and stopped next to them.” The four stepped out of the car and claimed that they were from the narcotics department of Mumbai police. “They alleged that his wife is carrying hashish in her purse and under the pretext of conducting searches, they allegedly took cash in dirhams, dollars and Indian Rupees and escaped,” the officer said.

The Oman national then called his driver Ashish Singh after which they approached Colaba police and filed a complaint. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for extortion, impersonation of a public servant and common intention, an officer said.

More from Mumbai
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Police are trying to trace the culprits through the CCTV footage and have also written to the regional transport office seeking information about the vehicle.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 12:42:36 am

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

3

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

4

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

5

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'
HashtagPolitics

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big
Unsung Heroes

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement