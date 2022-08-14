4 disguised as policemen rob Oman national of Rs 1.56 lakh

A 41-year-old Oman national was robbed of Rs 1.56 lakh by four people in the guise of policemen. The victim has been identified as Abdulla Alblushi. Alblushi had come to Mumbai on August 10 for the treatment of his parents and had stepped down for a walk with his wife on Friday when the incident took place.

An officer from Colaba police station said, “They are staying in the Gulf hotel at Colaba and while they were walking, a car came and stopped next to them.” The four stepped out of the car and claimed that they were from the narcotics department of Mumbai police. “They alleged that his wife is carrying hashish in her purse and under the pretext of conducting searches, they allegedly took cash in dirhams, dollars and Indian Rupees and escaped,” the officer said.

The Oman national then called his driver Ashish Singh after which they approached Colaba police and filed a complaint. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for extortion, impersonation of a public servant and common intention, an officer said.

Police are trying to trace the culprits through the CCTV footage and have also written to the regional transport office seeking information about the vehicle.