Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

4-day real estate expo from Oct 13

A dedicated e-registration facility through the IGR Department of Government of Maharashtra will also be set up, where home buyers can do spot registration of properties on the same day.

Real estate body CREDAI-MCHI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India-Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry) has organised a four-day property exhibition of units worth Rs 50,000 crore, from October 13 to 16 at the Bandra-Kurla Complex exhibition ground. The exhibition is expected to host one lakh home buyers and over 100 developers from Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be participating in it.

Nikunj Sanghavi, convenor of exhibitions, said the property expo will offer a wide range of projects across all segments – from premium, luxury, and ultra-luxury houses to affordable and mid-segment housing. A dedicated e-registration facility through the IGR Department of Government of Maharashtra will also be set up, where home buyers can do spot registration of properties on the same day.

According to the organisers, home buyers and investors will have the opportunity to purchase properties from more than 50,000 units displayed from over 500 projects, all under one roof, at the exhibition.

Boman Irani, president of CREDAI-MCHI, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic forced a two-year break on the much-anticipated property festival, which is now in its 30th edition. So this time, we turned this exhibition into a mega confluence of all stakeholders of MMR where, for the first time in India, the developers, the home buyers, the channel partners, the bankers and the architects, and many government agencies are coming under one roof.”

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 03:21:35 am
