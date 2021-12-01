scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

Over 4 crore fully vaccinated in Maharashtra: Health Dept

Maharashtra has administered 11.42 crore doses of the Covid vaccine and 7,42,87,818 persons have received at least one dose of the vaccine

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 1, 2021 1:11:34 am
Over 11.32 lakh doses were administered in the state on Tuesday. (File)

The threat of Omicron variant has seen an increase in Covid-19 vaccinations, said officials of the Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday. More than 4 crore individuals in Maharashtra have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the Covid vaccine. By 7.30 pm, over 11.32 lakh doses were administered in the state on Tuesday.

Till now, Maharashtra has administered 11.42 crore doses of the Covid vaccine and 7,42,87,818 persons have received at least one dose of the vaccine, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (Health), Maharashtra.

More from Mumbai

He admitted that partly it was true that due to the fear of the new variant, people were getting inoculated. “But those who received their first dose in August-September are now due for the second dose,” Vyas told The Indian Express.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 30: Latest News

Advertisement