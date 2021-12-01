Over 4 crore fully vaccinated in Maharashtra: Health Dept

The threat of Omicron variant has seen an increase in Covid-19 vaccinations, said officials of the Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday. More than 4 crore individuals in Maharashtra have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the Covid vaccine. By 7.30 pm, over 11.32 lakh doses were administered in the state on Tuesday.

Till now, Maharashtra has administered 11.42 crore doses of the Covid vaccine and 7,42,87,818 persons have received at least one dose of the vaccine, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (Health), Maharashtra.

He admitted that partly it was true that due to the fear of the new variant, people were getting inoculated. “But those who received their first dose in August-September are now due for the second dose,” Vyas told The Indian Express.