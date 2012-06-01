4 booked for assaulting railway staff

Four persons,including a former president of Latur Zilla Parishad,were booked by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) for allegedly assaulting three railway personnel on Thursday. The four men had allegedly assaulted the railway staff and accused one of them of stealing their luggage. While the accused have been booked for assault,the GRP also registered a theft case as those held claimed their luggage was stolen.

The incident took place aboard the Latur Express which was heading to Mumbai,around 7 am on the day. The suspects have been identified as former Zilla Parishad president Baburao Rathod (41),Mohammad Anees (53),Jeetendra Shinde (40) and Dilip Joshi.

The four had boarded the train on Wednesday night. When they woke up on Thursday morning,their luggage was missing. They asked the AC coach attendant about their luggage. They then began assaulting him and alleged that he had stolen their luggage. When a senior attendant intervened,he too was assaulted, said senior police inspector Surendranath Deshmukh,CST,GRP.

On hearing the commotion,a ticket-checker enquired about the incident. He too was pushed and shoved by the four. The incident took place near Thane and continued until CST. Once the train arrived,we went and enquired what had happened, Deshmukh said.

A case was registered against the four men after railway officials protested outside the GRP office at CST and demanded action against them.

We have charged the accused under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from doing duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from doing duty) of the Indian Penal Code, Deshmukh said,adding,We have filed a case of theft as Rathod and Anees claim they lost Rs 1 lakh each,while Shinde said he lost important documents, he said.

The police said the case would be transferred to the Thane GRP as the incident is believed to have started in their jurisdiction.

