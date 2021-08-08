4 BMC flood team members contract Covid

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 8, 2021 12:59:02 am
August 8, 2021 12:59:02 am
Four members of a team, sent by the BMC to flood-hit areas of Raigad, Ratnagiri and western Maharashtra, have turned positive for Covid-19. One of them, admitted to Seven Hills Hospital, is critical.
Following directions from CM Uddhav Thackeray, the BMC had sent more than 400 workers and engineers to these areas to ensure sanitation.
BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “As the teams returned, I organised RT-PCR tests for them. We found four employees to be positive. One is critical.’’
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd