4 BMC flood team members contract Covid

BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “As the teams returned, I organised RT-PCR tests for them. We found four employees to be positive. One is critical.’’

Four members of a team, sent by the BMC to flood-hit areas of Raigad, Ratnagiri and western Maharashtra, have turned positive for Covid-19. One of them, admitted to Seven Hills Hospital, is critical.

Following directions from CM Uddhav Thackeray, the BMC had sent more than 400 workers and engineers to these areas to ensure sanitation.

BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “As the teams returned, I organised RT-PCR tests for them. We found four employees to be positive. One is critical.’’