4 arrested in Dongri building collapse case

SEVEN MONTHS after a building collapsed in Dongri killing 13 people, four persons, including three trustees of the charitable trust that owned the building, were arrested on Thursday.

The accused have been booked under Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years.

Last year, a resident of Kesarbai Mansion — which collapsed on July 16, 2019 — had moved the Bombay High Court.

Huma Jariwala lost her 28-year-old brother and a 12-year-old nice in the incident. The petition sought action against the trustees claiming that they have not been arrested despite the police having evidence against them. It had also sought the setting up of a special investigation team to probe the incident.

The petition, filed through lawyers Yusuf Iqbal Yusuf and Zain Shroff, further claimed that tenants of the building were paying rent regularly and despite being “legally duty-bound” to ensure that the building remains in good and tenantable repair, the accused refused to pay any heed to its maintenance.

The lawyers said they will continue to seek a court-monitored probe. The hearing is expected to happen on Friday.

