scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Latest news

39 civil society organisations write to Uddhav Thackeray, seek provisions for migrant workers

The organisations, involved with various communities like workers, hawkers and daily-wagers, also sought distribution of an emergency allowance or cash transfers to the affected.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 7, 2021 2:29:11 am
39 civil society organisations write to Uddhav Thackeray, seek provisions for migrant workersMigrant workers wait for the Pushpak Express (CSMT to Lucknow) at Kalyan station on Tuesday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Thirty-nine civil society organisations from Mumbai wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday seeking that restrictions be implemented only as required and not in a blanket manner to avoid an economic crisis affecting the livelihood of migrant workers and others. The organisations, involved with various communities like workers, hawkers and daily-wagers, also sought distribution of an emergency allowance or cash transfers to the affected.

The state government had announced restrictions on Sunday in wake of the spread of Covid-19. Following this, many migrant workers, fearing a complete lockdown, are leaving for their hometowns.

Click here for more

The organisations sought that adequate information be provided to migrant workers regarding travel. Citing the difficulty faced by many in accessing food last year during the lockdown, the organisations also sought provision of ration as well as establishment of food banks in each ward and shelters for those in need of housing as they may be unable to pay rent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x