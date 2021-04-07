39 civil society organisations write to Uddhav Thackeray, seek provisions for migrant workers

Migrant workers wait for the Pushpak Express (CSMT to Lucknow) at Kalyan station on Tuesday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Thirty-nine civil society organisations from Mumbai wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday seeking that restrictions be implemented only as required and not in a blanket manner to avoid an economic crisis affecting the livelihood of migrant workers and others. The organisations, involved with various communities like workers, hawkers and daily-wagers, also sought distribution of an emergency allowance or cash transfers to the affected.

The state government had announced restrictions on Sunday in wake of the spread of Covid-19. Following this, many migrant workers, fearing a complete lockdown, are leaving for their hometowns.

The organisations sought that adequate information be provided to migrant workers regarding travel. Citing the difficulty faced by many in accessing food last year during the lockdown, the organisations also sought provision of ration as well as establishment of food banks in each ward and shelters for those in need of housing as they may be unable to pay rent.