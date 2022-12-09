MHADA recruitment: 39 aspirants sent dummy candidates, 21 used electronic devices, booked

The Kherwadi police on Wednesday booked 60 people for allegedly cheating Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) during its recruitment process conducted in January and February. Police said that while 39 people have been booked for allegedly sending dummy candidates to represent them during the examinations, 21 were found using electronic devices during the exams.

The MHADA, which was eyeing to fill 565 vacancies in 14 categories of technical and non-technical establishments, had conducted online examinations between January 31 and February 9. The police said the online examinations were conducted in 106 centres across the state with Tata Consultancy Service Private Limited helping MHADA in the process.

MHADA’s administrative officer Ashish Vaidya, the complainant in the case, has told police that as the biometric method could not be used to mark attendence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, photographs of all candidates were taken when they appeared for the examinations.

“At the time of examinations, dummy candidates had been identified and the matter was reported to the local police in February. Complaints were also lodged against candidates found with electronic devices inside the centres,” said the officer.

Following this, nine FIRs were registered at police stations of Mumbai, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur and Satara in February, booking nine persons.

Subsequently, 1,633 candidates cleared the exams. The police said that while verifying their login details, photos and documents, the MHADA suspected that 61 of them had cheated.

During inquiry, it was found that 60 candidates had either sent dummy candidates or carried electronic devices to the exam centres. “One woman candidate was cleared, as she had accidentally uploaded her Aadhaar card,” said the officer.

Advertisement

“In the first hour of the examination, many candidates answered only 2-5 questions… some did not even attempt one question. However, in the second hour, after visiting the washroom, they have answered more than 150 questions,” said the officer.

As MHADA employees were suspicious, CCTV camera footage of the concerned exam centres were checked. The footage showed that that some candidates hid their cellphones inside the washrooms of the centres, said police.

Following this, the MHADA filed another police complaint and an FIR was lodged on Wednesday on charges of cheating and cheating by impersonation under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act.

Advertisement

Senior Inspector Rajendra Pandurang Mulik said, “The MHADA authorities have conducted their inquiry and submitted all reports to us. We have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter. We are yet to arrest anyone.”