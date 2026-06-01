384 structures to be demolished: BMC begins demolition drive in Mulund for GMLR project

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Paving the way for the construction of Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project’s twin tunnels, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday launched a demolition drive of 150 structures across Mulund’s Amar Nagar and Khindipada. With a total of 384 structures identified along the project alignment, 234 more residential and commercial structures are slated to razed in the upcoming week.
Pegged at a cost of Rs. 6500 crore, the GMLR is an ambitious project which aims to alleviate congestion by linking Goregaon in the western suburbs to Mulund in the eastern suburbs. While the entire project comprises of four phases, a crucial segment of the project entails the 6.65-km long TBM twin tunnels which will commence from the Film City in the western suburbs, run beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and open near Mulund’s Amar Nagar, which currently houses a huge slum belt.
At the Mulund exit of the tunnel, the BMC has identified 384 structures sprawled across Amar Nagar and Khindipada along the project
alignment. Of the total structures, records from the BMC show that 351 are residential structures, including 275 eligible structures while the remaining are commercial establishments.
On Sunday, the BMC’s T ward staff launched an operation to remove the structures identified along the alignment with at least 150 residential and commercial establishments being demolished on the first day. According to senior officials, 234 unauthorised structures are also slated to be removed over the next week.
In a bid to facilitate the drive, the civic body deployed 10 engineers, 100 civic staffers alongside two Poclain machines, four JCBs and ten dumpers. Furthermore, fifty police officers were also deployed through the Mulund police station.
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