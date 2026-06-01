384 structures to be demolished: BMC begins demolition drive in Mulund for GMLR project

In a bid to facilitate the drive, the civic body deployed 10 engineers, 100 civic staffers alongside two Poclain machines, four JCBs and ten dumpers.

Paving the way for the construction of Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project’s twin tunnels, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday launched a demolition drive of 150 structures across Mulund’s Amar Nagar and Khindipada. With a total of 384 structures identified along the project alignment, 234 more residential and commercial structures are slated to razed in the upcoming week.

Pegged at a cost of Rs. 6500 crore, the GMLR is an ambitious project which aims to alleviate congestion by linking Goregaon in the western suburbs to Mulund in the eastern suburbs. While the entire project comprises of four phases, a crucial segment of the project entails the 6.65-km long TBM twin tunnels which will commence from the Film City in the western suburbs, run beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and open near Mulund’s Amar Nagar, which currently houses a huge slum belt.