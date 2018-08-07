383 of 934 public toilets hazardous: BMC audit

Public toilets in Mumbai hazarous claim BMC audit. (Source: File Photo) Public toilets in Mumbai hazarous claim BMC audit. (Source: File Photo)

As many as 383 of the 934 public toilets in the city are in a dangerous condition, a BMC audit has shown. Most of these toilets have also been found to be dirty due to lack of regular cleaning.

The BMC had undertaken a structural audit of all public toilets in January. However, following the deaths of two persons in a public toilet collapse at Bhandup in April, the civic body had undertaken a re-audit of all toilets under it in the 24 wards of Mumbai.

During the audit, 934 toilets were inspected in 20 wards. Out of these, 383 public toilets were listed in the hazardous category. Only B (Sandhurst road, Mohammad Ali road Dongri and Nagpada), C (Chira Bazar, Kalbadevi, Zaveri Bazar and Pydhonie), E (Byculla) and G-South (Lower Parel, Elphinstone) wards are left to be inspected.

“To make sure the toilet structures are safe, we are conducting inspections at the ward level. The exercise is to make sure that nobody’s life is in jeopardy and prevent Bhandup-like incidents,” said a senior BMC official.

Babulal Devji (40) and Labhuben Jethwa (42) were killed after the floor of a community toilet caved into a septic tank at Sai-Sadan Chawl, Bhandup West. However, the BMC had maintained that it did not maintain the toilet that had collapsed at Bhandup but was constructed by the local residents with the help of then corporator.

“Work of repairing and renovating these toilets will begin as soon as audit in all 24 wards is completed,” an official said.

