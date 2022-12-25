scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

38 Covid cases in Maharashtra, 10 in Mumbai alone

Across the state, there are 136 active cases at present. At 44 each, the highest number of active cases are from Mumbai and Pune districts.

Thane Municipal Corporation tests hawkers and employees working in shops at the Thane station area for Covid-19 on Saturday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 38 new Covid-19 cases, 10 of them from Mumbai, and one death. With this, while the state has till now reported 8,136,497 cases, the toll stands at 148,415. The death on Saturday was reported from Solapur.

Mumbai reported 10 cases, followed by Pune region and Panvel (4 each); Akola (3); Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur (2 each) as well as Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali and Ulhasnagar (1 each) on Saturday.

In Mumbai, of the 10 new patients, eight are asymptomatic, while two are in hospital, said BMC. None required oxygen support, it added. No new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Saturday. Till now, the city has reported 1,155,084 cases and 19,746 deaths. While three patients recovered on Saturday, the city has 44 infected patients.

The case fatality rate – the number of deaths reported as a per cent of the total cases – in Maharashtra stands at 1.82 per cent. The state’s progressive case fatality since the pandemic began stands at 1.8 per cent. The recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, with 35 people recovering on Saturday.

Mumbai’s recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, and overall growth rate of cases is only 0.0004 per cent, said BMC. Growth rate is the daily increase in the number of cases within one week, in this case between December 17 and December 23.

In the 24 hours till Saturday, BMC had conducted 2,572 tests. While the positivity rate – number of cases reported as a percentage of the total tests conducted – for Saturday was 0.3 per cent, the overall positivity rate is 6.2 per cent in Mumbai. At present, only 0.14 per cent beds are occupied in Mumbai.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 12:44:54 am
