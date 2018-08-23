37,500 students yet to get admissions in FYJC: 22,000 allotted seats in special round; FCFS rounds to begin from August 27

Students and parents outside a college on Saturday. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia) Students and parents outside a college on Saturday. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia)

OVER 22,000 junior college aspirants were allotted seats in the special round held last week. While only around 58 per cent of the 38,567 applicants who were allotted seats have confirmed their admissions, the rest will now be eligible for ‘first come, first serve’ (FCFS) admissions. At the beginning of the special round held on August 18, over 60,000 applicants had not secured admissions. Around 60 per cent of them applied for the special round.

According to an official from the education department, over 80 per cent of the total applicants for first year junior college admissions have now secured seats. He said that among the six centres where online admissions were conducted — Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad — MMR has the highest number of candidates without seats.

Around 37,500 applicants are still to get admissions. They will now apply for FCFS rounds. These final rounds will be open to all candidates who were either rejected, not allotted seats or have cancelled their admissions so far.

“We have divided the remaining applicants into three categories — first category with applicants with total marks above 80 per cent, second with 60 per cent and third category with students who have scored between 35 and 60 per cent. Applicants from each category will apply separately on different dates,” said the official.

The FCFS round will open for the first category on August 27 and 28, for the second category on August 29 and 30 and third category on August 31 and September 1.

Around 80,000 seats are available for the applicants, said, officials. In the first three rounds, candidates who did not report for admissions after being allotted a seat that they had marked as their first preference were deemed out of the online admission process. They were, however, allowed to reapply in the fourth round.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App