Mumbai: 37-year-old BARC officer dies by suicide

A 37-year-old scientific officer from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. He hanged himself to the ceiling fan using a towel.

Trombay police, who have registered a case of accidental death, said the incident took place at Anu Shakti Nagar, a residential complex meant for BARC employees.

The police added that the deceased, identified as Anuj Tripathi, had a quarrel with his wife on Thursday around 9.30am over their children’s food.

“Since the incident took place soon after the fight, we believe that it must be the reason for him to end his life,” an officer said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot.

Around 10.53am, Tripathi hanged himself to the ceiling fan using a towel, the police said.

Tripathi was rushed to the BARC hospital with the help of his neighbours and was pronounced dead before admission.