36 students evacuated from Wuhan return home, to be monitored for next 14 days

Wuhan-return Indians after they were released from the ITBP quarantine facility at Chhawla, New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Wuhan-return Indians after they were released from the ITBP quarantine facility at Chhawla, New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Thirty-six medical students evacuated from Wuhan, who were quarantined at an Army camp in Manesar for 14 days, have safely returned home and will be further monitored by the state government for the next 14 days.

Officials said all the students tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which became an epidemic in Wuhan last December, but will remain under surveillance for suspected symptoms such as cough, cold and fever. The first batch of students were airlifted from China to New Delhi on February 1. Since then, they were quarantined at an Army camp for a fortnight.

The number of deaths caused by COVID-19, named so recently by World Health Organisation, crossed 2,000 on Wednesday with infected cases beyond 75,000 in China. The virus has spread to at least 25 countries, including three cases recorded in India.

Till Wednesday, 41,208 passengers from China, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia were screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Of them, 71 passengers, who visited COVID-19-affected regions and developed symptoms similar to the viral disease, were quarantined.

“Seventy of them have tested negative,” an official said. Two passengers are still quarantined at Kasturba hospital. The state has set up 39 wards as isolation units across district hospitals and medical colleges.

