35 kg heroin worth Rs 240 crore seized at Mumbai airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department made its largest ever seizure of drugs on Thursday. Two foreign nationals who came from Zimbabwe and landed at Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were arrested and 35 kg of heroin, worth over Rs 240 crore, was recovered from them, sources said.

According to AIU sources, the drugs were found hidden in their luggage. An AIU official said the attempt at smuggling drugs by the accused has puzzled them as such a large quantity of drugs can be easily detected at the airport by Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) personnel.

The customs department official said the accused have not been produced before a court. It is not clear if AIU officials have already got the consignment tested to ascertain that it is heroin.

In September, the department had arrested a mother-daughter duo who traveled from Johannesburg to Mumbai on a medical visa. During a check at the airport, 4.95 kg of heroin worth Rs 25 crore was recovered on them. The duo had been promised a hefty commission for smuggling the drugs, officials had said.