Mumbai: 342 train passengers fined for not wearing masks

Over the last five days, the Mumbai Railway Police and civic authorities have fined 342 passengers travelling on the suburban railway network for not wearing face masks.

The drive was initiated by civic authorities in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar after the police noticed a tendency among passengers to take off their masks after entering the station premises.

The suburban railway network is only accessible so far to employees of state and central government organisations and private services that have been granted exemption and to women engaged in non-exempted services during non-peak hours.

Face masks and temperature checks at the entrance and valid identification cards are all mandatory to travel on the trains.

Once permitted to enter station premises, however, certain passengers tend to remove their masks and put them inside the pockets, said Ravindra Sengaonkar, Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner. “This is a joint action we are conducting with civic authorities and is in addition to our regular duties,” he said.

The fines are collected by civic authorities, who are authorised to do so by issuing receipts. In Mumbai, the BMC has imposed a fine of Rs 200 to those caught without face masks. Since Wednesday, the civic authorities have collected Rs 82,500 in fines.

A majority of these errant passengers were caught at high-footfall stations like the CSMT, Mumbai Central, Andheri, Borivli and Kalyan.

