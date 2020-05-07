34-yr-old woman ‘beaten up for stopping couple from getting intimate in public’

Police have registered a case. (representational Photo) Police have registered a case. (representational Photo)

A 34-YEAR-OLD woman from Sewri was allegedly assaulted by a couple and their relatives after she stopped them from getting intimate in a public place.

The incident took place on May 2, when at around 8 pm, the complainant, identified as Mumtaaz Kadir Shaikh, was returning home after distributing food to migrant workers.

In her complaint to police, she said, “I was working with my colleague. We were distributing food to workers in our area. After their meal got over, all co-workers left and I was standing alone outside the plant.”

She stated that she came across a couple — a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man – who were getting intimate in public.

“The girl stays in our area, so I walked up to them and stopped them from getting intimate in a public place. When I told her not to do it, she got angry and started abusing me,” said the woman in her statement to police.

When the woman abused her in return, the 22-year-old man grabbed her by the neck and began to beat her up, said the woman in her complaint.

As the girl’s 18-year-old brother, mother and aunt were around the spot, they came running and joined the man in beating her up, she stated.

“As it was dark, I could not tell where each person hit me. But as I raised an alarm for help, the locals intervened and stopped them from assaulting me,” the woman told police.

According to police, the five left the spot following which the woman went to JJ hospital and after receiving medical treatment, she called and informed her husband. Her husband asked her to go to the police after which they went to Sewri police station and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case under sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 143 (punishment), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior Ispector Gajanan Kurhade of Sewri police station said the case had been registered. “As we are busy with the pandemic, we just served them notices and released the accused after a few hours. At present, we are investigating and we will soon arrest them.

