34-yr-old man held for assault on Marathi actress

An officer said the blood samples of the man were taken to check alcohol consumption. The accused was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody.

POLICE ARRESTED a 34-year-old man for allegedly attacking a Marathi actress in Goregaon on Friday. The accused was produced before a court and remanded in police custody.

An officer from Goregaon police station said the actress had gone to a doctor and was driving back home on Friday night. Near Jain hospital in Goregaon, the accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, parked his car in front of her’s and got into an argument with the actress, the officer added.

According to police, he manhandled her and attacked her following which she approached the local police station. A team reached the spot and arrested the accused. Police said they found that he was inebriated.

An FIR was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

An officer said the blood samples of the man were taken to check alcohol consumption. The accused was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody.