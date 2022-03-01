‘34-hour wait in freezing climate at Ukraine-Romania border was the worst’: Evacuated student

Among the biggest hurdles for the 182 Indian students who were repatriated from Ukraine on Tuesday morning was perhaps the freezing temperature which plunged to nearly -5 degree Celsius at the Ukraine-Romania border while they anxiously waited to cross over from Hlybots’kyi in the war-torn country to Suceava city in Romania.

“The worst part was the 34-hour wait at the Romanian border. I could not eat, drink or sleep. The temperature was -3 to -5 degrees Celsius. There was no food except the coffee and bread given by Ukrainians. There was no toilet or place to sleep. At one point, I thought of returning to my university as we were not allowed to cross the border and my health was getting affected. I saw some girls falling unconscious,” said Dinanath Rai (21) from Bihar who landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 7 am on Tuesday along with 11 others from the state.

As many as 182 Indians were brought back from Ukraine in the seventh evacuation flight under the central government’s Operation Ganga. The special Air India Express flight landed at Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning.

Rai is a second-year medical student at Ivano-Frankivsk medical university in the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk, located approximately over 200 km from Suceava. “There were over a thousand students at the border – all from India – eagerly waiting to cross over, but the process was very slow.”

“I heard a missile attack that took place a few kilometres away from our university campus on Thursday. We were very scared. We were told the evacuation will start on Friday or Saturday. Then the university officials told us that we will be evacuated on Sunday, but we decided to evacuate ourselves and left on Saturday. A bus dropped us 10 km from the border and we walked the rest of the distance,” Rai said.

Shivpalsingh Gurjar (21), another student who spent over three nights at the border, said the crowd had swelled and amid the panic and chaos, Ukrainian soldiers had to fire in the air twice in the morning and at night to control the crowd.

Gurjar, a second-year medical student at Vinnytsia National Medical University (VNMU) in west-central Ukraine’s Vinnytsia city, said the snowfall made their wait worse. “Due to traffic jams, we were asked to get down 30 km away from the border and walk the rest of the distance. We reached the border on the night of February 25 and crossed over at 3 am on February 27.”

The Rajasthan native said, “We had to self-evacuate as our university was not taking a proper stand. The Indian embassy was very helpful, but came into the picture only after we reached the border. There were over 1,000 students, mostly Indians, and they were letting in only 10 students at a time.”

Soniya Choudhary, another medical student from Rajasthan who studies at VNMU, narrated how they ran into a bunker every time they heard the air raid sirens. “We spent nearly two days in bunkers. We ran in our bunkers on hearing the siren. We spent our nights in severe cold. The stock of food and water was getting over and ATMs were running out of money. We managed to reach the border by ourselves but it was closed,” she said.

“The Ukrainian soldiers were unable to evacuate us as there was too much crowd. They had to use tear gas and open fire in the air to control the crowd. The situation in Kyiv is the worst. We were still safe in Vinnytsia. My parents were worried but I spoke with them and told them we were safe,” Soniya added.

The three students were among those who arrived at Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. Their flight had taken off from the Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest at 11.10 pm (IST) on Monday and reached Mumbai at 7.05 am.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet have joined the Operation Ganga mission and are operating multiple flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to Delhi and Mumbai.

Union Minister Narayan Rane received the evacuees, most of them students, at the airport. He said the government was committed to repatriating all Indians from Ukraine and assured the worried students that their friends and colleagues will also be evacuated soon.

Rane said the students’ respective states will provide them with all assistance to reach home.