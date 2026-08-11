Why Maharashtra is demolishing illegal dhabas, eateries on National Highways

Illegal hotels and dhabas within ROW on National Highways to be demolished and banned, Maharashtra govt has issued order (Image generated using Gemini)

The Maharashtra government on Monday gave 60 days to state urban bodies to demolish and remove all new and existing unlicensed structures and ban construction of any dhaba, eatery, or commercial structures within the Right of Way (ROW) – the total strip of land acquired and reserved by the government – on all National Highways in the state.

The action comes nearly four months after the Supreme Court observed that National Highways constitute “approximately 2% of India’s total road length but account for nearly 30% of all road fatalities” and directed the road departments of the Centre and States to ensure highways do not become a “corridor of peril due to administrative lethargy or administrative gaps” as it monitored compliance of its April road-safety directions