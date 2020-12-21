Mumbai: 33-yr-old files complaint against woman for ‘extortion, defamation’

A case has been registered for extortion and defamation under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

A 33-year-old employee of a radio channel has lodged a complaint of extortion and defamation against a woman he met on social media.

According to the police, the incident took place on December 9, when the complainant, a Byculla resident, accepted a friend request from the woman on social media.

An officer from Agripada police station said, “The two exchanged phone numbers and started chatting on WhatsApp. The woman then asked him to make a video call.” Before he could reply, the woman video called him and started stripping, said police. The complainant told the police that he disconnected the call, but the woman kept calling him.

Later when he answered the call, the woman asked him to strip. She recorded the video and sent it to the complainant, said police.

“In the video, the man could be seen undressing. The woman demanded Rs 35,000 for deleting the video and threatened to send it to his friends and relatives,” said an officer.

She then sent the video to the complainant’s sister, uncle and aunt, said police.

When the woman made another demand for money, the complainant transferred Rs 1,500 to the account number given by her and said that was all the money he had in his account.

When the woman, who called herself Neha Sharma, texted him again last week demanding more money, the 33-year-old approached Agripada police station and lodged a complaint.

