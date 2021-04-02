33 years on, man who jumped bail held by Andheri Police

The Andheri police arrested a 56-year-old man in an assault case dating back to 1988, in which the accused was granted bail after being arrested and left for Saudi Arabia for work ( Representational )

The Andheri police arrested a 56-year-old man in an assault case dating back to 1988, in which the accused was granted bail after being arrested and left for Saudi Arabia for work. He returned last year to Mumbai due to the pandemic and, after a tip-off, he was traced and arrested.

The accused, Sherkhan Abdul Khan, stayed in Mogra pada in Andheri (east) with his brothers, wife and three children. After coming out on bail, he was absconding and managed to flee the country in 1992. He left for Saudi Arabia and worked there as a helper.

“Through our police network, we learnt that Khan returned to the city. We arrested him on March 30,” said Vijay Belge, senior inspector of Andheri police station.



“He has been booked under IPC sections 114 (abettor present when an offence is committed) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons),” said externment officer, PSI Raviraj Katte.