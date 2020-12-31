Mumbai woman’s suicide case: Discharge pleas of Navy man, two others rejected

The prosecution submitted that there were witnesses who stated that the man was in an extramarital affair due to which the couple had frequent arguments.

Close to a year after the wife of a Navy personnel died by suicide, a sessions court on Monday rejected the discharge application of the man, another woman, with whom he was alleged to have an extramarital affair, and his father. The three accused were booked for abetment.

Police said the woman with whom the Navy official was alleged to have an affair was named in a “suicide note”. The 33-year-old woman was found dead on February 27 at the residence she shared with her husband in Navy Nagar.

“The statement of witnesses and the informant prima facie show the involvement of the applicants in the crime. It cannot be said the charges are groundless. There is sufficient material to proceed against the applicants,” the court said.

In their pleas, the three claimed that there was no evidence to show that they were responsible for any physical or mental cruelty on the deceased woman. The Navy official and his father also submitted that their names were not even mentioned in the note found and there was not sufficient evidence to continue the charge against them.

The prosecution, however, submitted that there were witnesses who stated that the man was in an extramarital affair due to which the couple had frequent arguments.

Last year, the sessions court allowed anticipatory bail to the accused woman as well the officer’s father while rejecting the Navy personnel’s plea stating that his custody may be required for a thorough investigation.