Trauma care centres should be set up at accident-prone spots in state: Maharashtra CM

The chief minister appealed to motorists to follow the rules and maintain restraint while driving in order to avoid accidents. (Representational)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that trauma care centres should be set up at accident-prone spots across the state to treat victims of road mishaps.

Thackeray, who launched the state’s 32nd Road Safety Campaign, said that all agencies should work together to prevent accidents in the state. “Efforts should be made to prevent accidents. Trauma care centres should be set up at accident-prone spots to save lives of victims,” he said.

On the occasion, Congress leader and guardian minister for Mumbai (city) Aslam Shaikh said that the traffic fine needs to be increased. “While the maximum traffic violations are by two-wheelers in Mumbai, we impose a normal fine on violators and allow them to go. If we seize their vehicles or file cases compulsorily, it will create fear among traffic violators. The process of acquiring driving licences needs to be made stricter,” said Shaikh.

Responding to Shaikh, Transport Minister Anil Parab said, “We do feel that the traffic norms should be made stricter, but we are not keen on recovering fines and punishing people.” Parab, however, acknowledged that public awareness and strict action against offenders will ensure more road discipline.

Parab said that 50 driving institutes will start in the state soon. “Driving tests will happen at the automatic centres, wherein there will be less human interference that will ensure quality training to drivers,” he added.