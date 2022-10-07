32-yr-old man arrested, woman praises police on social media

A 23-year-old woman took to social media to praise the Mumbai Police after they managed to trace and arrest a 32-year-old homeless man who had flashed her in June this year before fleeing the spot.

An excerpt from her social media post reads, “I had given up, but the folks at Gamdevi Police Station had not. I am forever grateful to Mumbai Police for all of their efforts, and how receptive they were to my complaint, how diligent they were with the follow up, and how they did not stop until they found the person.”

The incident took place around 7 pm on June 17 near Kennedy bridge when the complainant was walking her dog. A homeless man allegedly started staring at her and when she ignored him, he allegedly stepped in her way and flashed.

The woman raised an alarm and tried to gather people for help but the accused managed to run from the spot.

The woman went to the Gamdevi police station where an FIR was registered under section 509 (act done with intent to insult woman’s modesty) of the IPC. Confirming the development, DCP (zone 2), Neelotpal said, “We are verifying if he has criminal antecedents.”

The Gamdevi police checked CCTV footage of around 500 cameras on Grant Road and Charni Road areas and managed to identify the accused.

They then took his photo and made inquiries with local pan shops, hotels, stores and vegetable vendors. Meanwhile, the accused fled to his hometown in UP.

On October 6, he returned to Mumbai and the police were tipped off, leading to his arrest.