32 passengers, 6 from travel agency booked over fake Covid reports

The local crime branch of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Tuesday booked 32 passengers and six others, including the owner of a private travel agency, for allegedly making forged negative RT-PCR test reports to carry 32 passengers from Maharashtra across the Gujarat border. Three have been arrested while the others have been served notices.

Mahesh Patil, DCP, crime, MBVV police confirmed the development.

Since April 1, a negative RT-PCR test report for Covid-19 is mandatory for all passengers travelling to Gujarat from Maharashtra.

Acting on a tip off, local crime branch officials stopped a bus around 12.30 am on the national highway near Fountain hotel in Kashimira, while it was heading to the Gujarat border. The Pawan Travels bus was carrying 32 passengers. On checking their test reports, it was found that 20 of them were fake. The passengers had paid Rs 300 extra for the reports to the agency but their test was never done. As they were aware of this, they too have been booked.

The crime branch caught two drivers, two cleaners, one office employees and the owner, Hiteshbhai Patel, of Pawan travels for allegedly making 20 false negative RT-PCR reports.

Patel wanted to carry 32 passengers to Gujarat in his bus, but the passengers had not got the tests done. So Patel and his employees made the false reports at their office.

The FIR was registered for forgery under IPC and for violating Covid 19 guidelines under Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act.