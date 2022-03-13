318 take part in rally till Nashik to spread awareness about women empowerment

Three hundred and eighteen women participated in ‘Women’s Car Rally to the Valley’, which started on Saturday morning in Mumbai, where they drove their fancy cars themed around messages of women empowerment, road safety, social evils and global issues to create awareness and to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The annual event was organised by the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), presented by J K Tyres, co-partnered by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s UFill and powered by Westside.

The rally, which began at 8 am from JIO World Drive in BKC, was flagged off by Zita Goenka and Viveck Goenka, president of WIAA and Chairman of The Indian Express group.

Pankaj Kumar, Director (Offshore), ONGC, who flagged off the cars, said: “I am happy to see so many women spreading awareness with different messages on women empowerment. We too have two teams participating in the rally.”

Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairman of WIAA, said, “The response was very good and we plan to have 300 entries next year.” The participants touched upon several issues like ‘Beti Padhao’, gender equality, violence against women, patriotism, ‘say no to war’, mental health, self-love, ‘trans lives matter’, animal cruelty, yoga, mental health, saving mangroves, climate change and road safety.

The women seated in 106 cars (three women per car) passed by major Mumbai landmarks. The rally will end at Taj-The Gateway Ambad in Nashik. Some of the participants will be rewarded for best theme, best slogan and best decorated car.

One of the participants, Jayshree Shinde, is specially-abled and has completed 101 marathon runs using crutches. Shinde, who was in the driver’s seat, said, “I want to change the way society looks at disability.”

A few cars were decorated with photos of the Army, Navy and Air Force. One of the women in the cars, Sarita Venkat, whose husband serves in the Navy as a captain, said: “Our message to women around the world is to break the barriers, step up the game and take the lead.”

Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials also participated in the rally. Pallavi Kothawade, Deputy RTO, Mumbai (West), said: “Several lakh victims of road accidents are from the young generation. So, we need to raise awareness among them as our future depends on them.”