31-year-old man stabs woman, constable who tried to stop him

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old woman and an on-duty police constable when the latter rushed to help her in Wadala on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at 10.45 am near Barkat Ali bus stop. The woman was on her way to work when the accused, Anil Babar, stopped her and tried to speak with her.

The woman ignored him after which he caught hold of her hand, police said.

The woman pulled her hand away and started to walk when Babar stabbed her in the back with a knife, police said.

The woman screamed for help and the on-duty police constable, Mayur Patil, 33, rushed to her help, police said.

He tried to stop Babar, who in a bid to escape from the spot, stabbed the constable on his hand, police said.

Another on-duty policeman managed to stop Babar and rushed Patil and the woman to a nearby hospital. Both have suffered deep wounds, are being treated for their injuries and are out of danger, police said.

The accused is said to be unemployed and his family had contacted the woman’s family with a marriage proposal.

The woman’s family had turned down the marriage proposal, which had angered him, police said. An FIR has been registered against him for attempt to murder.