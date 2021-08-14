3,000 Mumbai buildings have built rain water harvesting units in 14 years: BMC

Over 3,000 buildings in Mumbai have constructed rain water harvesting units in the last 14 years, revealed a BMC data after Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande sought details of building projects that have complied with the rules.

As per the Development Control Regulations (DCR) in 2007, the Maharashtra government had made it compulsory to construct such units while constructing new buildings or redeveloping buildings proposed on more than 300 square metre plots.

According to the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), from June 6, 2007 to May 31, 2021, more than 3,000 newly-constructed buildings or redeveloped projects have complied with the rule.

A BMC official said only after a developer submits a report of completed rain water harvesting units in construction projects, they are issued the full occupation certificate (OC).

Once the units are ready, it is the housing society or developer’s responsibility to ensure that they remain in working condition.

However, Under the new Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034, BMC has changed the rule and said new construction or redevelopment on plots having more than 500 square metre area should construct rain water harvesting units.