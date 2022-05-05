On the occasion of the 74th anniversary of Israel’s Independence Day and to mark the 30th anniversary of the India-Israel full diplomatic relations, the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai launched a special communication campaign.

Ten BEST buses showcasing India-Israel cooperation in the fields of agriculture and water will ply on the streets of Mumbai for the next one month. Soon, a suburban (local) train of the Central Railways will join them, said officials.

Israel’s Consul General to Mid-West India, Kobbi Shoshani, inaugurated the first bus by travelling from the Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mazgaon to Mumbai Central Depot along with his colleagues at the Consulate General of Israel.

The officials also distributed gift hampers to passengers and BEST staff and informed them about fledgling bilateral relations. Even though India established full diplomatic relations with the Jewish state on January 29, 1992, a consulate was established in Mumbai in the 1950s.

30 years of India-Israel relations: BEST buses carry message of bilateral ties Read: https://t.co/Ep1mbGLHq6 pic.twitter.com/qpBX4ykqtN — Express Mumbai 😷 (@ie_mumbai) May 5, 2022

On the occasion, Shoshani said, “Since the last nine months, I have been a proud Mumbaikar. I have visited this city many times in the past since 1992 and have witnessed its changing skyline. Mutual love and affection between the people of Israel and India is the biggest strength of this special relationship. It is important for us to reach out to people and get them involved in celebrating the 30th anniversary of Indo-Israel relations and Israel’s Independence Day. A social media campaign is planned around these buses and the train which will be launched soon. The buses carry slogans ‘Prachin Sabhyata yeh, Aadhunik Rashtra’ and ‘Bharat-Israel Dosti Ke Tees Saal Bemisaal’ to highlight the unique nature of India-Israel friendship.”