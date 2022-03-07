30-year-old woman falls to death from 5th floor in Bandra

A 30-YEAR-OLD househelp fell to her death from the fifth floor of a building in Bandra in the early hours of Sunday. The police believe it is a case of suicide and have taken an accidental death report in the matter. Family members of the woman, Sarita Toko, a Jharkhand resident, took her body for last rites.

An officer said the woman had started working as a househelp in a flat on the fifth floor of the Bandra Beach View building at Chimbai in Bandra (west). The woman is married and has three children. While her family resides in Jharkhand, she had come to work in Mumbai a week ago. At least four days ago, she started working at the flat in Bandra.

Senior Inspector of Bandra police station Rajesh Devare said the tenants of the flat were sleeping in the bedroom while Toko was sleeping in the kitchen. At 3.30 am, the woman is believed to have jumped from the flat. The woman’s employers were not aware that she had jumped to her death and it was only when the newspaper delivery person came in the morning that he found her body in the compound, Devare said.

Devare added, “As of now, the family is in Jharkhand to perform the last rites of the woman. Once they return we will record their detailed statement. If they make any allegations against someone, we will register an FIR in the matter.”