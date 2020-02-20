30-year-old man stabbed to death in Powai, two arrested

Local residents rushed Suradkar to Hiranandani Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. (Representational Image) Local residents rushed Suradkar to Hiranandani Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old employee of a food delivery service was killed in Powai on Wednesday after allegedly being stabbed by two men over a petty argument.

According to police, the deceased, Amol Suradkar, would get into frequent fights with Sachin Singh (20) and Jitendra (32), both fruit vendors in Gokhale Nagar.

Milind Khetle, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Saki Naka Division, said Suradkar had a habit of picking up fruits from hand-carts without paying for them.

“The accused did not like this and got into a fight with the deceased on Wednesday morning. They stabbed him in chest and stomach with a knife they used to slice fruits and ran away,” said Khetle.

Local residents rushed Suradkar to Hiranandani Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Multiple police teams were formed to track down the killers, said Khetle.

The police caught Jitendra in Powai and Singh at Kurla railway station, from where he intended to board a train to Uttar Pradesh.

