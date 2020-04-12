30 staffers from Sion quarantined after patient who underwent surgery tests positive

In Nanavati hospital, a staff nurse tested positive. (Representational Photo) In Nanavati hospital, a staff nurse tested positive. (Representational Photo)

In Sion hospital, 30 hospital staff, including 11 nurses, were quarantined on Saturday after an emergency patient, who underwent surgery in the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

Hospital staff said several were exposed to the patient, including some resident doctors and other patients in the ward.

The patient was admitted for a surgery of the pancreas, said Dean Dr Mohan Joshi. His surgery was conducted and he was later suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus. On Friday night, his samples tested positive for COVID-19.

At least 11 nurses, some doctors and paramedics have been quarantined at their homes or hostels. “Their swabs were taken. We are awaiting results,” Joshi said.

In Nanavati hospital, a staff nurse tested positive. The hospital is tracing her close contacts. Nanavati has been designated a COVID-19 centre to treat confirmed cases.

