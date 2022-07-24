scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

30 injured as MSRTC bus turns on its side in Solapur, Maharashtra CM Shinde announces aid

The bus, plying from Solapur to Ganagapur in Karnataka, turned on its side after hitting the roadside curb near the temple town of Akkalkot.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 24, 2022 3:19:18 pm
Solapur district police officials said that the accident took place around 10.20 am (Representational File Photo)

Around 30 passengers sustained injuries after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus turned on its side after hitting the roadside curb near the temple town of Akkalkot in the Solapur district Sunday morning, said officials. Injuries to five of the passengers were serious in nature, they added.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced assistance of Rs 50,000 to those with serious injuries and fractures.

Solapur district police officials said that the accident took place around 10.20 am when the bus, plying from Solapur to Ganagapur in Karnataka, was leaving the Akkalkot town after a halt. The accident spot is located around three km from Akkalkot town and 40 km from Solapur city, they added.

Deputy superintendent of police (DCP) Rajendrasingh Gaur said: “Primary probe suggests that after leaving Akkalkot, it was taking a right turn when it hit the roadside curb and turned on its side on Akkalkot to Maindargi Road.”

Assistant inspector Mahesh Bhavishetti from the Akkalkot (North) police station said: “There were 42 passengers in the bus. Around 30 of them sustained injuries, ranging from minor types to fractures. The injured are being treated at different hospitals in the region.”

A tweet from the chief minister’s office said: “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been briefed by the police and MSRTC officials on the accident of Solapur Ganagapur bus near Akkalkot. The CM has directed the officials to provide all the possible relief to the injured and other passengers in the bus. He has announced assistance of Rs 50,000 from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to those who have sustained specific serious injuries and fractures.”

